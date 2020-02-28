Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Large-size TFT-LCD Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Large-size TFT-LCD market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Large-size TFT-LCD volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Large-size TFT-LCD market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Tianma

Truly Semiconductors

Innolux

AUO

BOE

Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology

EDO

Visionix Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

TN

IPS

AFFS

MVA

Others Segment by Application

Television Sets

Computer Monitors

Mobile Phones

Handheld Devices

Car Instrument Clusters

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Large-size TFT-LCD

1.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 TN

1.2.3 IPS

1.2.4 AFFS

1.2.5 MVA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Large-size TFT-LCD Segment by Application

1.3.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Television Sets

1.3.3 Computer Monitors

1.3.4 Mobile Phones

1.3.5 Handheld Devices

1.3.6 Car Instrument Clusters

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size

1.4.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Production

3.4.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Production

3.5.1 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Large-size TFT-LCD Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Large-size TFT-LCD Business

7.1 LG

7.1.1 LG Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 LG Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sharp

7.3.1 Sharp Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sharp Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tianma

7.4.1 Tianma Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tianma Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Truly Semiconductors

7.5.1 Truly Semiconductors Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Truly Semiconductors Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Innolux

7.6.1 Innolux Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Innolux Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AUO

7.7.1 AUO Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AUO Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BOE

7.8.1 BOE Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BOE Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology

7.9.1 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 EDO

7.10.1 EDO Large-size TFT-LCD Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 EDO Large-size TFT-LCD Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Visionix

8 Large-size TFT-LCD Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Large-size TFT-LCD

8.4 Large-size TFT-LCD Industrial Chain Analysis

