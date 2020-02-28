Medical Power Supply Devices Market By Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Medical Power Supply Devices Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Power supplies are electronic or electrical equipment, which change the form of a source of power into a desired form to ensure compatibility with equipment being used. Medical power supply devices are used in a wide range of medical applications such as MRI, X-ray, CT and PET scanners, patient monitors, blood analyzers, DNA equipment, dental equipment, and robotic surgical devices. Specification and selection of power supplies for medical applications by healthcare institutions is a task that needs to be executed effectively; especially, due to frequent changes in the safety and environmental standards for medical equipment.

AC-DC power supply devices segment has been estimated to account for nearly 60 percent share in the global medical power supply devices market value in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. The global Medical Power Supply Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Power Supply Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Power Supply Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

XP Power

CUI Inc

Astrodyne TDI

Emerson Network Power

TDK-Lambda

SL Power Electronics

Delta Electronics

GlobTek

Powerbox International Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Product Type

Standard Medical Power Supply

Configurable Medical Power Supply

By Function

AC-DC Power Supply Devices

DC-DC Power Supply Devices Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Power Supply Devices

1.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standard Medical Power Supply

1.2.3 Configurable Medical Power Supply

1.3 Medical Power Supply Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Home Care Settings

1.3.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Medical Power Supply Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Power Supply Devices Business

7.1 XP Power

7.1.1 XP Power Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 XP Power Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CUI Inc

7.2.1 CUI Inc Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CUI Inc Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Astrodyne TDI

7.3.1 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Emerson Network Power

7.4.1 Emerson Network Power Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Emerson Network Power Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TDK-Lambda

7.5.1 TDK-Lambda Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TDK-Lambda Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SL Power Electronics

7.6.1 SL Power Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SL Power Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Delta Electronics

7.7.1 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GlobTek

7.8.1 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Powerbox International

7.9.1 Powerbox International Medical Power Supply Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Powerbox International Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Medical Power Supply Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Power Supply Devices

8.4 Medical Power Supply Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Distributors List

9.3 Medical Power Supply Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

