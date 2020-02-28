NANOTECHNOLOGY DRUG DELIVERY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report focuses on the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
Nano-technology field has a potential to make significant impact on healthcare by delivering disease diagnosis, monitoring, implants, regenerative medicines and drug delivery, drug discovery for biomedicine. Since last few years, significant progress has been made in the field of nano-medicine (i.e. nano-technology), resulting in a number of products, including therapeutics and imaging agents, enabling more effective and less toxic therapeutic and diagnostic interventions.
Nanotechnology drug delivery is a growing field and is witnessing increasing acceptance in health care applications. Nanotechnology drug delivery is widely used in the health care industry in applications such as neurology, anti-infective, cardiovascular disorders, and others. One important and active application area of nanotechnology drug delivery systems is to transport drugs to the final location of therapeutic intervention within the body.
In 2017, the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AbbVie, Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis International AG
Perrigo Company plc
Pfizer, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nanocrystals
Nanoparticles
Liposomes
Micelles
Nanotubes
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Neurology
Oncology
Cardiovascular/Physiology
Anti-inflammatory/Immunology
Anti-infective
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Nanocrystals
1.4.3 Nanoparticles
1.4.4 Liposomes
1.4.5 Micelles
1.4.6 Nanotubes
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Neurology
1.5.3 Oncology
1.5.4 Cardiovascular/Physiology
1.5.5 Anti-inflammatory/Immunology
1.5.6 Anti-infective
1.5.7 Other Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size
2.2 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AbbVie, Inc.
12.1.1 AbbVie, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 AbbVie, Inc. Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AbbVie, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Amgen Inc.
12.2.1 Amgen Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 Amgen Inc. Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Amgen Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Celgene Corporation
12.3.1 Celgene Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 Celgene Corporation Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Johnson & Johnson
12.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.5 Merck & Co., Inc.
12.5.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Novartis International AG
12.6.1 Novartis International AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 Novartis International AG Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Novartis International AG Recent Development
12.7 Perrigo Company plc
12.7.1 Perrigo Company plc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 Perrigo Company plc Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Perrigo Company plc Recent Development
12.8 Pfizer, Inc.
12.8.1 Pfizer, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.8.4 Pfizer, Inc. Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.9.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Introduction
12.9.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Revenue in Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
……Continued
