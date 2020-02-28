NANOTECHNOLOGY DRUG DELIVERY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

Nano-technology field has a potential to make significant impact on healthcare by delivering disease diagnosis, monitoring, implants, regenerative medicines and drug delivery, drug discovery for biomedicine. Since last few years, significant progress has been made in the field of nano-medicine (i.e. nano-technology), resulting in a number of products, including therapeutics and imaging agents, enabling more effective and less toxic therapeutic and diagnostic interventions.

Nanotechnology drug delivery is a growing field and is witnessing increasing acceptance in health care applications. Nanotechnology drug delivery is widely used in the health care industry in applications such as neurology, anti-infective, cardiovascular disorders, and others. One important and active application area of nanotechnology drug delivery systems is to transport drugs to the final location of therapeutic intervention within the body.

In 2017, the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Perrigo Company plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nanocrystals

Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Micelles

Nanotubes

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiovascular/Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

Anti-infective

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

