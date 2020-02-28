Network Forensics Market to take a substantial plunge in coming years by 2017 – 2025

Global Network Forensics Market: Overview

This report on the global network forensics market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global network forensics market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global network forensics market have also been considered in the study.

The report also includes network forensics functional model, Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in network forensics market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the network forensics market is also covered in the report.

Global Network Forensics Market: Scope of the report

The network forensics market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, end use industry and region. Based on deployment type, the market has been further classified into on premise and cloud. Based on component, the market has been further classified into hardware, software and services. By end use industry, the Network Forensics market is classified into on BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Education, Healthcare, Retail, and Others. Geographically, the report classifies the global Network Forensics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in network forensics study. Additionally, the report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025(%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Network Forensics Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Global Network Forensics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the network forensics market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of network forensics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2017. The global players profiled in the global Network Forensics market include Symantec Corporation, RSA Security, FireEye, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Savvius, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud based

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Network Forensics market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



