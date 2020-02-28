Night Light Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Night Light Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A nightlight is a small light fixture, often electrical, placed for comfort or convenience in dark areas or areas that may become dark at certain times, such as in an emergency. The biggest region to produce night light is China, which accounted for over 26.51 % of production in total. The labor cost in China is much lower than US and Europe so there are many manufacturers doing OEM business in China. The market share of North America and Europe are 21.93% and 12.90%

Night light industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Philips, accounting for 12.19 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Eaton and Osram. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The market scale will keeps greatly increasing in the next few years. Although sales of night light brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the night light field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Night Light market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Night Light business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Night Light market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Night Light value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

LED Night Light

Halogen

Incandescent

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Eaton

Osram

GE

Panasonic

Legrand

Opple

PAK

Hugo Brennenstuhl

Feit Electric

AmerTac

Munchkin

Maxxima

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Night Light consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Night Light manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Night Light with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Night Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

