Peer To Peer Lending Market Analysis 2022 by Leading Companies:LendingClub Corporation, Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace,  Inc., Circleback Lending,  LLC., Social Finance

Global peer to peer lending (P2P) is a method of online debt financing that allows creditors to lend money to small business and individual borrowers. P2P lending transactions are economical for borrowers and a profitable investment opportunity for the retail lenders. Peer-to-peer lending allows you to give loans to individuals or participate in pools of loans, thus limiting the market risk.

The Peer To Peer Lending Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: LendingClub Corporation, Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Circleback Lending, LLC., Social Finance, Inc., Zopa Limited, Avant, Inc., onDeck Capital, Inc., RateSetter, Kabbage, Inc.

P2P lending industry is depicting robust growth in developed economies of Europe and North America. Owing to strong financial markets The U.S. has the largest P2P lending markets in the world by loan volume while Europe is second in P2P lending.

There has been a rapid growth in P2P lending platforms, which had doubled the business annually in recent years, achieved through lesser cost and other advantages such as individual reach, better interest rates, low market threat and technological advancements compared to established banks, can capture market share in banking lending markets.

The market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users, and geography. Based on business model, it is classified alternate marketplace lending and traditional lending. By types of end-user, it is divided into consumer credit loans, small business loans, student loans, and real estate loans.

KEY BENEFITS:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global peer to peer lending market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional peer to peer lending market size, future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

Additionally, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 2014‐2022 is also explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

