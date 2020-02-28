PET Strapping Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

Polyester strapping is characterized by a very consistent tensile strength and very high elongation. Characteristics that are most decisive factor for a safe and reliable strapping method. Unlike strapping made from steel, Polyester strapping having its very high elongation, is able to absorb shocks and impacts during transportation and handling far better than steel strapping is capable of. The excellent elongation allows the substitution for the same application with Polyester strap having a lower breaking strength.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PET Strapping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The PET Strapping mainly classified into two types: Embossed PET Strapping and Smooth PET Strapping. Smooth PET Strapping is currently the most popular type in Asia-Pacific accounting for about 70% market share.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for PET Strapping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Manufacturers: Signode, STEK, M.J.Maillis Group, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Yuandong, Hiroyuki Industries, Yongsun, Baole, Patel Strap Manufacturing, Tianli, Strapack, Teufelberger, Cyklop, Ruparel Polystrap, Mosca

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embossed PET Strapping

Smooth PET Strapping

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Applications

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PET Strapping market.

Chapter 1, to describe PET Strapping Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of PET Strapping, with sales, revenue, and price of PET Strapping, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PET Strapping, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, PET Strapping market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PET Strapping sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

