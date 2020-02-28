Procurement Software Market 2023 : Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities

Procurement Software Industry 2019

Description:-

Procurement software is a program that allows organizations to automate the process of purchasing resources and managing inventory.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Procurement Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procurement Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rising need for the automation of procurement processes will drive the growth prospects for the global procurement software market in the forthcoming years.

The global Procurement Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Procurement Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Basware

IBM

Oracle

PROACTIS

SAP

SciQuest

BravoSolution

BuyerQuest

Coupa Software

Elcom

Epicor

Infor

IQNavigator

Ivalua

JDA Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

The School

The Factory

The Hospital

The Supermarket

Other

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Procurement Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Procurement Software

1.2 Classification of Procurement Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Procurement Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Procurement Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cloud

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Procurement Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Procurement Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 The School

1.3.3 The Factory

1.3.4 The Hospital

1.3.5 The Supermarket

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Procurement Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Procurement Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Procurement Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Procurement Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Procurement Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Procurement Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Procurement Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Procurement Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Basware

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Basware Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 PROACTIS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PROACTIS Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SciQuest

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SciQuest Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 BravoSolution

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Procurement Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BravoSolution Procurement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

