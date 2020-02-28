Recent Research Explores the global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO).

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., Bioamber Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Genomatica Inc., Invista S.A.R.L, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Growing Environmental Concerns to Promote Growth in the 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Over 2018 To 2024

1, 4-butanediol (BDO) is an organic liquid compound that is practically colorless, odourless and viscous in nature. 1, 4-butanediol is a solvent that is used for the manufacture of, elastic fibers, polyurethanes and plastics. Above all, it is mostly used as glue remover and in industrial cleaners. Cumulative uses of its end product in numerous industrial processes along with the increasing demand for spandex in textiles have been responsible for driving the growth in this market. One of the major derivatives of BDO is Tetrahydrofuran (THF). This is widely used in many applications such as for production of polytetramethylether glycols (PTMEG). Reduction of non-renewable resources such as natural gas and crude oil and growing concerns regarding environment have impelled the growth of several innovative, maintainable technologies that utilize bio-based renewable resources for production. The change in ecological products is also responsible for driving bio-based BDO production and consumption.

Furthermore, increasing demand for spandex production has influenced THF consumption and is predictable to continue the leading application over the next 6 years. Expanding health, sports awareness and fitness has motivated the demand for flexible nonetheless comfortable sportswear and athletic, which has added positively to THF consumption in spandex fiber applications. One of the restraining factors that hamper the growth of 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market is raw material price instability and high production cost.

Asia Pacific Region to Contribute To Growth in the Global 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO) Market over the Next 6 Years

The Asia-Pacific is the largest market of 1, 4 butanediol. Hetal Patel a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in the Asia-Pacific market for 1, 4 butanediol (BDO) market is due to the increase in the end-use industries. The key vendors in the market of developing countries are concentrating on several strategies; they are using low-cost labor and resources in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Hetal Patel further quoted that China has arisen as a major producer of 1, 4 Butanediol (BDO). Hence, an increase in the economic and industrial growth in developing regions of the world are likely to drive the growth of global 1, 4 Butanediol market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Evonik Industries’ Catalysts Business Line has agreed with US-based BioAmber Inc. on long term cooperation for the development and manufacturing of catalysts for making BDO (1,4- butanediol), THF (tetrahydrofurane) and GBL (gamma – butyrolactone) from bio-based succinic acid. BDO, THF and GBL are large volume industrial chemicals used in a wide range of applications including polymers, paints, adhesives and solvents.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.