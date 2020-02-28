Report Explores the Global 1-Decene Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The report on 1-Decene Market by application (plasticizers, polyethylene, surfactants, synthetic lubricants), and grade (bio-based and synthetic-based) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global 1-Decene Market is projected to grow at a CAGR in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by a significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Increasing Popularity of Synthetic Lubricants to Promote Growth in the 1-Decene Market Over 2018 To 2024

Decene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon i.e. alkene. Its chemical formula is C10H20. It is a clear white mobile liquid and it is toxic in nature. Decene is commonly manufactured by cracking higher carbon content petroleum waxes or by the oligomerization of ethylene. 1-decene which is also known as α-decene is commonly used as isomer in industrial processes. It is used as a chemical transitional in the manufacture of alkylated aromatics, synthetic lubricants, detergents and derivatives, and amines. Types of derivatives of 1-Decene are as follows oxo alcohols, polyalphaolefins and others. Polyalphaolefins are used in manufacturing industries and in automotive. Furthermore, it is also used as the lube-oil additive, compressor oil, gear oil and transmission oil. Other derivatives i.e. oxo alcohols are used in the manufacture of coatings, solvents, adhesives, plasticizers and speciality chemicals. While, others include linear mercaptans, di-alkyl dimethylamine, chlorinated alpha olefins, alkyl benzene, and alkyl dimethylamine.

Raising demand for 1-Decene from end-user industries such as packaging and automobiles, growing demand for synthetic lubricants in diesel engines, and cumulative PAO demand for producing engine or gear oils, and other lubricants are expected to drive the demand for the 1-Decene market. On the other hand instability in raw material, prices are considered to be the restraining factor for the growth of this market.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/803

Asia Pacific Region to Contribute To Growth in the Global 1-Decene Market Over the Next 6 Years

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the next 6 years followed by Europe. Hetal Patel a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in the Asia-Pacific market for 1-Decene market is due to growing demand for PAO and synthetic lubricant production in the area. Increasing demand for polyethylene in emerging economies of China and India is probably to extend the product demand further. Furthermore, Hetal Patel quoted that in the Europe region Belgium is the largest industrial base of polyalphaolefins makes it a potential market for 1-Decene. Additionally, great consumption, rising manufacturing capacities, reasonable manufacturing costs, and great economic growth are the factors boosting the growth in this market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The leading companies in the global 1-decene market such as Shell Chemical Ltd., INEOS Oligomers, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, SABIC, Qatar Chemical Company II Ltd. (Q-Chem II), ExxonMobil, Idemitsu Petrochemical, Sigma-Aldrich, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and Alfa Aesar. These companies are looking forward to organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities. In addition, these are continuously focusing on improving productivity and efficiency of the company’s performance; at the same time, they are concentrating on their cost reduction to improve their profit margins.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-1-decene-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global 1-decene market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 1-decene market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the 1-decene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 1-decene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.