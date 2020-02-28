Reservoir Analysis Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Limited DSM, Baker Hughes, Inc., Jiangxi East, Halliburton

Reservoir is a subsurface pool of hydrocarbons occurring in porous or fractured rock formations, which are both conventional and unconventional. Conventional reservoir hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, that are trapped by overlying rock formations are found easily by well drilling, whereas unconventional reservoir hydrocarbons are trapped in rocks and have low permeability, and thus require special operation strategy to recover.

The Global Reservoir Analysis Market is highly competitive. Players within the market are developing features such as a cloud-based interface for remote monitoring among others. Players are competing with each other on the basis of cost, innovative offerings, and expertise. Also, several new players are entering the Reservoir Analysis market as it provides attractive growth opportunities.

Reservoir analysis plays a significant role in determining fluid property, pressure in well, and flow rates of hydrocarbon. Moreover, they provide necessary inputs pertaining to design, engineering, construction, and completion of oil & gas projects.

This report focuses on the Reservoir Analysis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By Market Players: Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Limited DSM, Baker Hughes, Inc., Jiangxi East, Halliburton, and SGS SA.

Upsurge in demand for energy worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the global reservoir analysis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus on mature oil & gas fields and developments across oil & gas sector drive the market across different regions.

However, high cost, risk of operation, and complexity pertaining to reservoir analysis are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period. Conversely, development in hydraulic fracturing technology and enhanced spending capacity on development & exploration tasks are expected to create new opportunities for the global reservoir analysis market.

