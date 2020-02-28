Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market is valued at 21000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 39600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2018–2025.

This report studies the global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

A sanitary napkin, sanitary towel, sanitary pad, menstrual pad, or pad is an absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.

This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market, only covers the Disposable Sanitary Napkin, and not covers the Cloth Sanitary Napkin.

In the last several years, global market of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.61% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is nearly 20.97 Billion USD; the actual sales are about 256303 M Unit.

The classification of sanitary napkin for feminine care includes daily use and night use, and the proportion of sanitary napkin for feminine care for daily use in 2017 is about 69%.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is widely purchased in supermarket, convenience store, online sales and others. The most proportion of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is purchased in supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 58.7%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Daily Use

Night Use

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Research Report 2018

1 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care

1.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013–2025)

1.2.2 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Daily Use

1.2.4 Night Use

1.3 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013–2025)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market by Region (2013–2025)

1.4.1 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013–2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013–2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care (2013–2025)

1.5.1 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Revenue Status and Outlook (2013–2025)

1.5.2 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013–2025)

….

7 Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Procter & Gamble

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Procter & Gamble Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kimberly-Clark

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Unicharm

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Unicharm Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hengan

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hengan Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015–2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Essity

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Essity Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Kingdom Healthcare

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Kingdom Healthcare Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kao Corporation

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Kao Corporation Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013–2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

