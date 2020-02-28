Secure Web Gateway Market – Opportunities & Forecasts 2025

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Snapshot

The Secure Web Gateway Market (Component – Solution (Social Media Control, Email Gateway, Data Loss Prevention, Content Inspection Management and Others, Service (Training and Education, Consulting Services and Professional Services; Industry Vertical- BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Defense, Education and Others; Deployment – Cloud and On-Premise; End User – Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025, report provides analysis of the secure web gateway market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the secure web gateway market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report provides a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of secure web gateway solutions around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario.

These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of secure web gateway market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market in company profile section. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component, industry vertical, deployment, end user and region. The component segment includes solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into social media content, email gateway, data loss prevention, content inspection management and others. Services segment is further segmented into training and education, consulting services and professional services. Industry vertical segment includes BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, government and defense, education and others.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global secure web gateway market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the secure web gateway market. The comprehensive secure web gateway market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting secure web gateway market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in secure web gateway market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the secure web gateway market.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Competitive Landscape

Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Group Plc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., F5 Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players operating within the secure web gateway market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market

By Component

Solution Social Media Control Email Gateway Data Loss Prevention Content Inspection Management Others

Services Training and Education Consulting Services Professional Services



By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Retail

Government and Defense

Education

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

