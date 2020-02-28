SME Cloud Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing worldwide. Many large enterprises are already experiencing the benefits of using cloud-based technology for their business operations. The scenario is shifting toward SMEs because they can avoid investment on IT infrastructure and reduce operational costs by adopting cloud-based technology for their daily business operations. Cloud also improves performance, efficiency, and security of business operations as well as data. There are many vendors offering cloud-based solutions to SMEs as per their business requirements. A few SMEs have already adopted cloud-based technologies for their business continuity and development. Cloud is considered to be a suitable solution for all industry verticals because of features such as flexibility, automatic software upgrades, enhanced communication, and ease of collaboration between enterprise users. Moreover, SMEs are asked to pay only for the services utilized by them.

In 2018, the global SME Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SME Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SME Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The Competitive landscape of the SME Cloud Market profiles the key players participating in the global IBM, HP, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Dell EMC, Rackspace, Oracle, SAP, Huawei, Alibaba, Baidu, Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Equinix, Netsuite, CA Technologies. The report also details the market positioning, strategies, and revenue procured by each of these manufacturers.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Small-Sized Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SME Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SME Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SME Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

