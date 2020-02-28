Social Commerce Market Segmented by Top Manufacturers – Facebook, Pinterest, Tencent, Twitter, Weibo, Alibaba, Etsy, Fab, iQIYI, LinkedIn, PayPal, Qwiqq, Qzone, Reddit, Renren, Tumblr, Yahoo!,

Social commerce is a subset of electronic commerce that involves social media, online media that supports social interaction, and user contributions to assist online buying and selling of products and services.

The social commerce market statistics estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the social commerce market throughout the forecast period. The increasing internet penetration and the rising purchasing power of the middle-class population have made APAC the fastest-growing market for social commerce. This will positively influence the social commerce market size.

During 2017, the laptops and PCs segment accounted for the major shares of the social commerce market. Factors such as the availability of a wide screen and the assistance of viewing multiple screens at once to compare the prices offered by the competing social commerce websites, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the social commerce market growth.

In 2018, the global Social Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The Competitive landscape of the Social Commerce Market profiles the key players participating in the global Facebook, Pinterest, Tencent, Twitter, Weibo, Alibaba, Etsy, Fab, iQIYI, LinkedIn, PayPal, Qwiqq, Qzone, Reddit, Renren, Tumblr, Yahoo!,. The report also details the market positioning, strategies, and revenue procured by each of these manufacturers.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Tablets

E-readers

Internet-enabled TVs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

B2B

B2C

C2C

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents :

Global Social Commerce Market Research Report 2019

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Laptops and PCs

1.4.3 Mobiles

1.4.4 Tablets

1.4.5 E-readers

1.4.6 Internet-enabled TVs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 B2B

1.5.3 B2C

1.5.4 C2C

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Social Commerce Market Size

2.2 Social Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Social Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Social Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Social Commerce Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Social Commerce Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Social Commerce Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Social Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Social Commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Social Commerce Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Social Commerce Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

