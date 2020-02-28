Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Solid State Drive Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Solid State Drive (SSD) market is valued at 14100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid State Drive (SSD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid State Drive (SSD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

SanDisk/WDC

Intel

Toshiba

Micro (crucial)

SK hynix

Kingston

Lite-On

Transcend

ADATA Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Below 120GB

(120-320)GB

(320-500)GB

500GB-1TB

(1-2)TB

Above 2TB Segment by Application

Enterprise

Client

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid State Drive (SSD)

1.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 120GB

1.2.3 (120-320)GB

1.2.4 (320-500)GB

1.2.5 500GB-1TB

1.2.6 (1-2)TB

1.2.7 Above 2TB

1.3 Solid State Drive (SSD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Enterprise

1.3.3 Client

1.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Production

3.4.1 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solid State Drive (SSD) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solid State Drive (SSD) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid State Drive (SSD) Business

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SanDisk/WDC

7.2.1 SanDisk/WDC Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SanDisk/WDC Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba

7.4.1 Toshiba Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Micro (crucial)

7.5.1 Micro (crucial) Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Micro (crucial) Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SK hynix

7.6.1 SK hynix Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SK hynix Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kingston

7.7.1 Kingston Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kingston Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lite-On

7.8.1 Lite-On Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lite-On Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Transcend

7.9.1 Transcend Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Transcend Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ADATA

7.10.1 ADATA Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ADATA Solid State Drive (SSD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solid State Drive (SSD)

8.4 Solid State Drive (SSD) Industrial Chain Analysis

