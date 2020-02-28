SPORTS & ENERGY DRINKS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Sports & Energy Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports & Energy Drinks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports & Energy Drinks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Sports & Energy Drinks market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports & Energy Drinks market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports & Energy Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports & Energy Drinks include
Abbott Nutrition Inc
Red Bull Gmbh
Ajegroup
Britvic Plc
Cloud 9 Energy Drink
Cheetah Power Surge
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
Extreme Drinks Co
Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
Frucor Beverages Ltd
Glanbia Plc
Monster Corporation
Kraft Foods Group
The Monarch Beverage Co Inc
Nestlé S.A.
Otsuka Holding Co Ltd
Pacifichealth Laboratories Inc
Pepsico Inc
Provexis Plc
Rockstar Inc
Starbucks Coffee Co
Suntory Holdings Ltd
The Coca-Cola Co
The Frs Co
Market Size Split by Type
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Market Size Split by Application
Specialty
Ordinary
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3409209-global-sports-energy-drinks-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports & Energy Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports & Energy Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports & Energy Drinks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports & Energy Drinks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Sports & Energy Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Sports Drinks
1.4.3 Energy Drinks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Specialty
1.5.3 Ordinary
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Sports & Energy Drinks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports & Energy Drinks Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports & Energy Drinks Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Sales by Type
4.2 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Type
4.3 Sports & Energy Drinks Price by Type
………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott Nutrition Inc
11.1.1 Abbott Nutrition Inc Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.1.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Red Bull Gmbh
11.2.1 Red Bull Gmbh Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.2.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Ajegroup
11.3.1 Ajegroup Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.3.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Britvic Plc
11.4.1 Britvic Plc Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.4.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Cloud 9 Energy Drink
11.5.1 Cloud 9 Energy Drink Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.5.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Cheetah Power Surge
11.6.1 Cheetah Power Surge Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.6.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
11.7.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.7.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Extreme Drinks Co
11.8.1 Extreme Drinks Co Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.8.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
11.9.1 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.9.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Frucor Beverages Ltd
11.10.1 Frucor Beverages Ltd Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports & Energy Drinks
11.10.4 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Glanbia Plc
11.12 Monster Corporation
11.13 Kraft Foods Group
11.14 The Monarch Beverage Co Inc
11.15 Nestlé S.A.
11.16 Otsuka Holding Co Ltd
11.17 Pacifichealth Laboratories Inc
11.18 Pepsico Inc
11.19 Provexis Plc
11.20 Rockstar Inc
11.21 Starbucks Coffee Co
11.22 Suntory Holdings Ltd
11.23 The Coca-Cola Co
11.24 The Frs Co
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3409209-global-sports-energy-drinks-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com