Sugarcane Syrup Market In Africa and Middle East Expected to Reach $2,074 Million,Globally, by 2023

he Africa and Middle East sugarcane syrup market size was $1,864 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,074 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.8% from 2017 to 2023. Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) dominated Africa and Middle East sugarcane syrup market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total revenue.

Sugarcane syrup, also known as cane syrup, is a thick, concentrated brown in color liquid formed by evaporating sugarcane juice while making sugar. Sugarcane syrup is extensively used as a natural sweetener by bakery, dairy, and processed food & beverage industries, and is also used to prepare medicines to improve their taste. It has high demand in households, owing to the associated health benefits such as blood purification, acidity control, and provides energy.

Sugarcane syrup is used in the production of various bakery & confectionery products such as cookies, biscuits, and waffles, and as a flavoring agent for pancakes, bread rolls, and French toast. In addition, it finds a wide range of applications among households for making fruit toppings & concentrates, cooking, and glazing sauces.

Changes in consumer dynamics and rise in awareness towards health hazards associated with high sugar consumption are expected to fuel the demand for sugarcane syrup. Moreover, increase in number of food & beverages industries during the forecast period is anticipated to drive the growth of the sugarcane syrup market. However, poor transportation & distribution infrastructure for sugarcane syrup and increase in demand for alternate sweeteners hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in economic and ecological concerns hinder the growth of sugarcane syrup industry. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic sugarcane syrup among consumers and opportunity of productivity improvement are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market players.

The key players operating in the sugarcane syrup market include Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd., Super Syrups, Tongaat Hulett, Atlanta Sugar SA (Pty) Ltd., Sunshine Sugar, FROZY EGYPT, Kenana Sugar Company, White Nile Sugar Company (WNSC) Co. Ltd., GM Sugar Uganda Limited, Kinyara Sugar Works Ltd., and Sango Bay Estates Limited.

Improved standard of living of consumers and increase in their disposable incomes are expected to boost the demand for new & improved health drinks and bakery & confectionery products. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the sugarcane syrup market in the near future. The key players in this market have adopted the strategy of having multiple manufacturing units across various countries, thus leading to easy distribution of sugarcane syrup.

