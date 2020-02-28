System Integration Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2014 – 2020

Over the past few years, information technology industry has revolutionized a lot with the new techniques, innovations and methodologies. Information technology serve a wide range of areas such as defense, banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication and IT, healthcare, oil, gas and energy, transportation, entertainment and many more. The increasing investment in information technology infrastructure has led to the rise in demand for integration of information technology systems. However, the system integration market is not yet fully saturated and there is still a large scope for system integration players in coming years. This is because, increased investment in information technology infrastructure, networking infrastructure, emerging technologies such as cloud and big data analytics and high investment in automation solutions are expected to boost the system integration market.

The objective of this study is to find, analyze and provide growth forecasts for the global system integration market by type of integration services, type of application integration services, type of consulting services, end-use applications and geography. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD billion) for the period from 2012 to 2020. The market revenue forecast has been provided for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. Additionally, the report provides a complete outlook of major market drivers, restraints and opportunities behind the popularity and growth of system integration market.

By type of integration services, the global system integration market is classified into three segments namely infrastructure integration services, application integration services and consulting services. The infrastructure integration services is further sub segmented as network management, data center management, building management, security and surveillance, cloud based integration, and enterprise integration. The application integration services is further sub segmented into data integration, unified communication, integrated social software, and others. The consulting services is further sub segmented into business process integration, business transformation and application lifecycle management among others. A comprehensive market forecast and analysis is been provided for these segments and sub segments for the period from 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. This market analysis is in terms of market revenue (USD billion).

By application, the global system integration market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance, defense, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, oil, gas and energy, transportation, retail and others. This section includes market revenue for period from 2012 to 2020 and forecast from 2014 to 2020 for the service types and application segment, in USD billion, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years.

In terms of geographical distribution, the global system integration market has been classified in to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This section includes market revenue (2012 – 2020) and forecast (2014 – 2020) for the service types and application segments.

The report includes company profiles of key players in the system integration market, their recent developments and business strategies. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Accenture Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), Fujitsu Limited, Harris Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

The report assists in better understanding the market with the help of various highlights on the competitive situation across different levels of the Porter’s five forces analysis. Overall, the report provides detailed analysis of the global system integration market, along with the forecast in terms of revenue (USD billion) for all the segments from 2014 to 2020.

The global system integration market is segmented as follows:

Global System Integration Market, by Services Types

Infrastructure Integration Service Network Management Data center Management Building Management Systems Security and Surveillance Management Cloud based Integration Management Enterprise Management

Application Integration Service Data Integration Unified Communication Integrated Social Software Application Integration

Consulting Services Business Process Integration Business Transformation Application Lifecycle Management

Global System Integration Market, by End-use Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Oil, Gas and Energy

Transportation

Retail

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Public Sector, Education, Automotive) Global System Integration Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

