Tahini Market Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.

Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tahini market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tahini value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Segmentation by application:

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tahini consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tahini market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tahini manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tahini with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tahini submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

