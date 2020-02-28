Telecom Order Management Market Projections & Estimations, Forecast by 2025

This report on the global telecom order management market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global telecom order management market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global telecom order management market have also been considered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

The report also includes telecom order management product lifecycle, Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in telecom order management market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the telecom order management market is also covered in the report.

Global Telecom Order Management Market: Segmentation

The telecom order management market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment type and region. Based on component, the market has been further classified into solution and services. The services segment is further classified into consulting, support services and others. By deployment type, the telecom order management market is classified into on premise and cloud based. Geographically, the report classifies the global Telecom Order Management market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in telecom order management study. Additionally, the report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025(%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Telecom Order Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Telecom Order Management market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of telecom order management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global telecom order management market include Ericsson AB, Amdocs Corporation, Cerillion PLC, IBM Corporation, ChikPea Inc., Comarch SA, Fujitsu Limited, Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc, and Oracle Corporation have also been added in the report.

The global telecom order management market is segmented into:

By Component

Solutions

Services Consulting Support Services Others



By Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud based

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



