Texture Paint Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

Texture paint is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint. Always look for paint that will give you the longest drying times for your experience level. The longer the drying time, the more opportunity you’ll have to work the paint into a dramatic effect or correct any imperfections before it sets.

This report focuses on the Texture Paint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Texture painting refers to the textured feature that is embossed on the facet of commercial or residential structure to create an elegant outlook. Texture paint is a specific category in the global paint industry which uses coarse grain consisting usually of gypsum and sand with water-thinned binder into its formulation and used for creating a rough patterned effect on a wall. Growing demand for the paints and increasing spending on home decoration in the developing economies and expected economic rebound in developed nations is expected to be the key growth driver for texture paints during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominates the texture paints market driven by higher demand texture paints from residential applications due to higher spending on home decoration applications in the region. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third largest markets for the texture paints market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly growing construction industry and increasing spending by middle class families due to increased disposable income, especially in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

The worldwide market for Texture Paint is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Key Vendors: Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup, Kalyani Enterprises, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, SEAL-KRETE, Al-Jazeera Paints Company, National Paints, Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd., BSC Paints Pvt Ltd, Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd., Spontex Coating Chemicals, Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smooth Texture Paint

Sand Texture Paint

Coarse Texture Paint

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Texture Paint market.

Chapter 1, to describe Texture Paint Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Texture Paint, with sales, revenue, and price of Texture Paint, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Texture Paint, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Texture Paint market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Texture Paint sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

