Turbo Expander Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2024

Executive Summary

Turbo Expander market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

We predicted that the market size of the Turbo expanders will reach 453.70 Million USD by 2024 with the average growth rate of 2.89% from 2019-2024.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Cryostar (France)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

GE Oil & Gas (USA)

L.A. Turbine (USA)

ACD (USA)

Turbogaz (Ukraine)

UniEco

Hangyang Group (China)

SASPG (CHINA)

HNEC (China)

JIANYANG RUITE (CHINA)

Global Turbo Expander Market: Product Segment Analysis

Compressor-loaded

Generator-loaded

Other (Oil brake, Air brake, and etc)

Global Turbo Expander Market: Application Segment Analysis

Air Separation

Hydrocarbon

Geothermal Power Generation

Industrial Power Recovery / Pressure Let down

Others

Global Turbo Expander Market: Regional Segment Analysis

EMEA

North America

China

Asia (ex China)

Release ID: 481486