VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Consumption Market Analysis and Growth to 2025 by Major Manufactures(Micromedical Technologies, Natus Medical, Intercoustics, Neuro Kinetics, Balanceback, BCN Innova, Cambridge Research Systems)

VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Consumption Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

Video-oculography (VOG) is a non-invasive, video-based method of measuring horizontal, vertical and torsional position components of the movements of both eyes (eye tracking) using a head-mounted mask that is equipped with small cameras. VOG is usually employed for medical purposes.This report studies the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market, and the equipment used for research are not included in our report.

In the last several years, Europe market of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.82%. In 2017, Europe revenue of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus is nearly 61 M USD; the actual sales is about 1700 units.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Micromedical Technologies

• Natus Medical

• Intercoustics

• Neuro Kinetics

• Balanceback

• BCN Innova

• Cambridge Research Systems

• Medi-care Solutions

Segmentation by product type:

• 2D VOG

• 3D VOG

Segmentation by application:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Consumption Key Players

4 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Consumption by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Consumption

10 Key Players Analysis

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

