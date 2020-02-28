WALKING ASSIST DEVICES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report studies the global market size of Walking Assist Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Walking Assist Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Walking Assist Devices market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Walking Assist Devices market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Walking Assist Devices market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Walking Assist Devices include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Walking Assist Devices include
Invacare Corporation
Ossenberg GmbH
Besco Medical Co.,Ltd
Drive Medical
Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.
Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.
Meyra GmbH
Sunrise Medical (US) LLC
Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd
Levo AG
Ottobock
Permobil Inc.
GF Health Products, Inc.
Karma Health Care Ltd.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pride Mobility Products
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3422776-global-walking-assist-devices-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market Size Split by Type
Gait Belts and Lift Vests
Crutches
Canes
Walkers
Wheelchairs
Power Scooters
Market Size Split by Application
Hospitals
Non-Hospitals
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Walking Assist Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Walking Assist Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Walking Assist Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Walking Assist Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Walking Assist Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Walking Assist Devices Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Walking Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Gait Belts and Lift Vests
1.4.3 Crutches
1.4.4 Canes
1.4.5 Walkers
1.4.6 Wheelchairs
1.4.7 Power Scooters
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Walking Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Non-Hospitals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Walking Assist Devices Market Size
2.1.1 Global Walking Assist Devices Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Walking Assist Devices Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Walking Assist Devices Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Walking Assist Devices Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Walking Assist Devices Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Walking Assist Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Walking Assist Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Walking Assist Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Walking Assist Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Walking Assist Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Walking Assist Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Walking Assist Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Walking Assist Devices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Walking Assist Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Walking Assist Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Walking Assist Devices Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Walking Assist Devices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Invacare Corporation
11.1.1 Invacare Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.1.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Ossenberg GmbH
11.2.1 Ossenberg GmbH Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.2.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Besco Medical Co.,Ltd
11.3.1 Besco Medical Co.,Ltd Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.3.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Drive Medical
11.4.1 Drive Medical Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.4.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.
11.5.1 Betterlifehealthcare Ltd. Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.5.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.
11.6.1 Electric Mobility Euro Ltd. Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.6.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Meyra GmbH
11.7.1 Meyra GmbH Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Walking Assist Devices
11.7.4 Walking Assist Devices Product Description