Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Technology Advancement and Demands 2019 to 2023

Global Wearable Temperature Sensors Market – Segmented By Care Setting (Hospital, Home, Outpatient Clinic, Long-term Care Facility), End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Applications, Sports/Fitness, Industrial, Entertainment and Media, Public Utilities), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The scope of the report is limited to care setting products offered by major players, which include Hospital, Home, Outpatient Clinic, and Long-term Care Facility. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

The global wearable temperature sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: PANASONIC CORPORATION, FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR INC, ANALOG DEVICES INC., INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES INC., TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC., GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, STMICROELECTRONICS N.V., amongst others..

Rapid Growth of Technological Developments has enabled in the Growth of Wearable Temperature Sensors:

Researchers and wearable manufacturing companies are in search of new sensors that can be packed into wearables, tapping into the biometrics of the human body and giving us a deeper look of the bodys physiological state. Fat measurement can be done by temperature monitoring, using temperature sensors. Technology has been advancing rapidly and more innovative products are being available in the market. Armband wearables are being designed, which can be attached to the skin or worn with an armband. It can track data from millions of data points on the skin and by tracking body movement; it gives the user clear picture about the heart rate, pulse, and many other details about the person wearing the sensor. There have been temperature sensors, which can monitor the fertility status of the woman using the oral body basal thermometer, which is connected to a smartphone. The status of fertility is displayed on the smartphone screen. This wearable analyses the individual cycle pattern, and stores them on the cloud.

Key Developments

March 2018 – ItoM medical has started the production of wearables. The company CEO has acknowledged the increase of wearables in sports. The company plans on releasing a wide range of wearable technology catering to large demographic of people

March 2018 – Whoop a health tracking and sports wearables manufacturing company has raised USD 25 million. This is expected to increase its production portfolio and invest in other innovative products from the company

Growth of Emphasis on Sports and Fitness has led to the Adoption of Latest Technology to Improve Performance:

Coaches of all sports, both usual and professional, have always wanted to experiment ways in which they could help in the athleticism of their athletes. Smart shirts, which can monitor the body movement and heat levels of a player and assist the coach to train the sportsperson in a better way to increase the game efficiency of the player, are now being developed. Smart shirts help the sportsperson to keep track of the daily goals and display them on a monitor when connected through Bluetooth, or other wireless communication devices. Temperature sensors have been embedded in these smart shirts to track the heart rate, pulse, and the heat levels of the individual.

