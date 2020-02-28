Welding Consumables Market value projected to expand by 2027

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the welding consumables market between 2017 and 2027. The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global welding consumables market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the welding consumables market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global welding consumables market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It highlights various factors that are shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. The sales of welding consumables is estimated to grow at a steady pace in the near future. Moreover, a rapid growth of end-use industries such as building & construction, steel, automotive & transportation, and manufacturing is expected to drive growth of the global welding consumables market.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of the welding consumables market on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights country-wise welding consumables demand. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the global welding consumables market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the welding consumables market.

Key Segments Covered

By Welding Consumables

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Others

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Laser-beam Welding

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine applications

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis of the welding consumables market. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis, and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by welding technique, welding consumables, application and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for the period 2017–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, which is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the welding consumables market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the welding consumables market.

