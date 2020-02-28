Winter Wear Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2027

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global winter wear market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends of the winter wear market. The report also comprises opportunities for winter wear manufacturers and highlights value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence current status and future prospects of the winter wear market.

The report studies the global winter wear market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global winter wear market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the winter wear spending of countries in all the six key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the winter wear market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for winter wear market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from sales of winter wear across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by winter wear market overview and provides winter wear market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follows includes global winter wear market analysis, analysis by product type, price range, demographics, sales channel, and country level analysis.

On the basis of product type the global winter wear market is segmented jackets/coats, sweaters/cardigans, scarves, shawls, and wraps, thermals, suits, and others. The global winter wear market is further segmented on the basis of price range. The price range segment includes high price, medium price, and low price. The global winter wear market is also segmented by demographic which includes men, women, and kids. The winter wear market segment is further segmented on the basis of hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, independent small retailers, online retailers, and others.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation for winter wear has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the winter wear market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The winter wear market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of by product type. Then aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. Winter wear market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of country level. The winter wear market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional winter wear manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key product type have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the winter wear consumption across the various regions. Winter wear market numbers for all the regions by product type, price range, demographic, and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level winter wear market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The winter wear market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis for winter wear and the impact of macro-economic factors on the winter wear market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the winter wear market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global winter wear market have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the winter wear market. Another key feature of this report is to analysis the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the winter wear sales. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the winter wear market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for winter wear in global market, XploreMR developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Few of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoover’s, Factiva, company’s annual reports, government associations and publications.

In the final section of the report on winter wear market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global winter wear market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the winter wear market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the winter wear market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global winter wear market include Canada Goose Inc., Eddie Bauer LLC, Helly Hansen Company, Patagonia Inc, VF corporation, Gap Inc, NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, ASICS Corporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Inditex,LOFT Company, J.Crew Group, Inc., American multinational corporation, Wintergreen Northern Wear and Fjallraven Company.

