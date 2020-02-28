Zinc Chloride Market to represent a significant expansion by 2028

Zinc chloride or lewis acid is electrophilic in nature. Catalytic activity of Zinc Chloride is feeble in comparison to aluminum chloride in Friedel-Crafts types of reactions. Zinc chloride is effective in catalyzing reactions which help in eliminating ammonia or mercaptans ammonia and water.

Increasing demand for Zinc Chloride from Chemical and Textile industry can be attributed to its growing use in these industries. Zinc chloride finds applications in various end-use industries. Various applications of zinc chloride include galvanizing, tinning of fluxes and Soldering. It can also be used as an odor controller due to which its demand is increasing in the market. Reaction of sulfide with zinc chloride minimizes the release of H2S gas in waste water treatment facilities, thereby aiding in odor control. Zinc chloride is used in the rubber industry for the vulcanization of rubber. That apart, dissolution of cellulosic fibers in scrap is done with the help of Zinc Chloride. Zinc chloride is used for various other applications, such as textile finishing, liquid fertilizers, organic synthesis, dry cell batteries, wood preservative, etc. Zinc Chloride also helps in catalyzing the depolymerization of elastomers. Thus, the above mentioned applications of Zinc Chloride will fuel the demand for Zinc Chloride during the forecast period alongside improving the demand for it across all regions.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, zinc chloride is used in dental cements, as an antiseptic, disinfectant and in deodorant preparations, etc.

Availability of safe substitutes in markets, various side effects of zinc chloride and fluctuations in prices are some of the factors expected to impediment the growth of Zinc Chloride Market during the forecast period.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Zinc chloride or ZnCl2 is a deliquescent salt, which is white in color and forms acidic solutions in polar organic solvents, such as ether, acetone, water and ethanol. Zinc Chloride is hygroscopic in nature and thus, must be kept away from water vapors and moisture sources. By adding zinc chloride and acetone, a neutral solution of Zinc Chloride is prepared.

By Grade, the Zinc Chloride market can be segmented as:

• Industry Grade

• Battery Grade

• Others

By Product form, the Zinc Chloride market can be segmented as:

• Solution Form

• Powder Form

By Application, the Zinc Chloride market can be segmented as:

• Metallurgical Fluxes

• Chemical Synthesis

• Textile Processing

• Water Treatment

• Wood Presrvative

• Pharmaceutical applications

• Battery

• Others

Regional Market Outlook

Global Zinc Chloride Market is segment into following regions- North America, China, India, South East Asia and Pacific, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

North America and Europe region is expected to witness significant growth in demand for Zinc Chloride during the forecast period which can be attributed to growing Chemical, Metallurgy and Textile industry in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth in the Zinc chloride demand during the forecast period which can be attributed to growing presence of Zinc chloride market participants and high demand for Zinc Chloride from the textile industry for textile processing.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is expected to witness steady growth in Zinc Chloride Market during the forecast period.

Global Zinc Chloride Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the global Zinc Chloride market are:

• American Elements

• Apex Chemicals Corporation

• Eurocontal SA

• Flaurea Chemicals

• Global Chemicals Co., Ltd

• TIB Chemicals AG

• Vijaychem Industries

• Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Zalcon LLC

• He cheng Chemical

• Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co.,Ltd.

• Lion Apparel, Inc.

• Jitian

• Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd

• Lipmes

• ShijiangzhuangHaosheng

• Xiangtan Swallow Chemicals

• Hisky (Zhongtian) Zinc Industry

• Haihua Industry

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

