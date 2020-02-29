3D ICs Market: Asia Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities for Players

The global market for 3D ICs is considered as extremely fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players operating worldwide, states a new study by Transparency Market Research. The competition among the key players is projected to get intense in the coming few years, owing to the presence of a large number of local and international players. The growing focus of the key players on advancements and innovations, which is predicted to ensure the overall development of the market in the next few years.

In addition to this, the rise in the number of strategic partnerships and collaborations is projected to enhance the market growth and offer promising growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The leading players operating in the global 3D ICs market across the globe are MonolithIC 3D IC Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc. (Elpida Memory Inc.), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Ltd., TEZZARON Semiconductor, and United Microelectronics Corporation.

As per the market research study by TMR, in 2012, the global 3D ICs market stood at US$2,408.2 mn and is projected to reach a value of US$7.52 bn by the end of 2019. The market is anticipated to exhibit an 18.10% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. Among the key end-user segments, the information and communication technology segment is predicted to lead the global 3D ICs market over the next few years. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific segment is likely to hold a major share of the market in the next few years.

The rise in the demand for advanced architecture in the electronic products is considered as the major factor that is estimated to encourage the development of the global 3D ICs market over the next few years. The growing trend for the miniaturization of the electronic devices is estimated to supplement the overall development of the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the rapid development of the electronics industry and the rising adoption of tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices are the other key factors that are projected to ensure the growth of the overall market in the coming years.