Anti-money Laundering Software Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025
Global Anti-money Laundering Software Industry
This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.
Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.
USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker’s Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Cellent Finance Solutions
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Safe Banking Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Anti-money Laundering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Anti-money Laundering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
