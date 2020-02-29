Anticonvulsants Market 2016-2026: Expected to Witness Tremendous Growth in the Coming Years | Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Novartis AG, UCB Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Anticonvulsants, also commonly known as antiepileptic drugs or antiseizure drugs are a diverse group of pharmacology agents used in the treatment of epileptic seizures. Epilepsy is a chronic disorder resulting in repeated and unprovoked seizures. Epileptic seizures are commonly referred as convulsions. Anticonvulsants are mainly used for treatment of epileptic seizures. Epileptic seizures are caused by disturbance in the electrical activity of the brain. In addition, anticonvulsants are also used in treatment of bipolar disorder and in neuropathic pain management.

Anyone could potentially have a single epileptic seizure at some point in their lives. This is not the same as having epilepsy, which is a tendency to have seizures that start in the brain. Epilepsy can affect people of any age group. Though brain injury, brain cancer, drug and alcohol misuse and stroke are some of the reasons for epileptic seizures, the exact reason for convulsions is not known. Some of the common symptoms which occur before convulsions include, visual loss, strange feeling, nausea, numbness in body parts, headache and racing thoughts.

Anticonvulsants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness about the anticonvulsants available in the market, patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs are some of the major factors that are driving the global anticonvulsants market towards growth. There are now 24 antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) approved for use in epilepsy in the US by FDA. Moreover, three trends involving consumption of AEDs have become clinically important and must be considered by all who treat patients with epilepsy. These trends include issues of generic substitution of AEDs, pharmacogenomics predicting serious adverse events in certain ethnic populations, and the issue of the suicide risk involving the entire class of AEDs. While, high costs and unavailability of convenient dosage forms of both generic and branded anticonvulsants are restraining the growth of novel therapies in the anticonvulsants market.

Anticonvulsants Market: Segmentation

Anticonvulsants market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the anticonvulsants market is segmented as follows:

Barbiturates

Aldehydes

Benzodiazepines

Aromatic allylic alcohols

Carboxamides

Bromides

Carbamates

Sulfonamides

Fructose derivatives

Pyrrolidines

Triazines

Fatty acids

Oxazolidinediones

Ureas

GABA analogs

Propionates

Hydantoins

Pyrimidinediones

Valproylamides (amide derivatives of valproate)

Others

Based on application, the anticonvulsants market is segmented as follows:

Epilepsy

Fibromyalgia

Migraine

Neuropathic pain

Bipolar disorder

Anxiety

Borderline personality disorder

Based on end user, the anticonvulsants market is segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics

Anticonvulsants Market: Overview

Seizures are expected to result in physical, psychological and social repercussions. People with epilepsy could adhere rigorously to their medication regimes in order to prevent these deleterious outcomes. Treatment of epileptic seizures has led to the growth of anticonvulsants market. Barbiturates were the first antiepileptic drugs. These are more effective and tolerable than bromides. Hydantoins are the first to be known as modern antiepileptic drugs. Succinimides are an old group of drug which are rarely prescribed nowadays. Consequently with these antiepileptic or antiseizure drugs, anticonvulsants market is growing immensely leaving a significant impact on the treatment of epileptic seizures. The antiepileptic drug market is threatened by generic completion, which has been increasing dramatically in the face of patent expirations among several of the major branded antiepileptics. However, there have been cases where generic antiepileptic drugs have not been as efficacious as their branded counterparts have.

Anticonvulsants Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global anticonvulsants marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America dominates the anticonvulsants market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative region, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for drugs. Given these factors, the market for anticonvulsants is likely to grow rapidly in Asia-Pacific region.

Anticonvulsants Market: Key Players

Some of the key players, contributing to global anticonvulsants drug market, are Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Novartis AG, UCB Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon Inc. and Shire plc. Pfizer has been estimated to cover the largest market share in the antiepileptic market, accounting for close to one-third of total revenues of the market with it two leading brands.