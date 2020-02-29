Artificial Intelligence Service Market 2025 – SAP, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, Baidu

Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications. Moreover, by leveraging the benefits of AI as a service, verticals can focus more on the enhancement of their business processes and formulation of growth strategies, rather than worrying about costs related to the purchase and maintenance of AI-powered platforms and tools.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the AI as a service market. The demand for intelligent business processes is growing across verticals to enhance the overall experience that is delivered to their customers. Organizations are therefore focusing on integrating AI capabilities with their existing business applications. However, the process of building APIs is time- consuming. Hence, various verticals are focused toward the adoption of easily available AI-powered APIs and machine learning models to solve their business problems.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

SAP

Google

Amazon

Salesforce

Intel

Baidu

Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)

SAS Institute(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

