At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

“The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers.

Scope of the Report:

The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

The worldwide market for At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2023, from 430 million US$ in 2017, .

This report focuses on the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UCP Biosciences Inc.

Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd.

Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc.

Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Psychemedics Corporation

Confirm BioSciences

Phamatech Inc.

Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.

Quest Products Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Test Cups

Test Dip Cards

Test Strips

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market.

Chapter 1, to describe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, with sales, revenue, and price of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Forecast (2018-2023)

