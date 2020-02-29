Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Industry Analysis Report Forecast 2024

Arcognizance.com Has Announced “Atmospheric Water Generator Market” Report to Its Data. This Report Will Help The Reader With Better Understanding and Decision Making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Atmospheric Water Generator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Atmospheric Water Generator market will register a 39.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 78 million in 2019.

As we know, 97% of the world’s water is undrinkable salt water and more than half of the 3% that is freshwater, is inaccessible due to polar ice caps. Even though 70% of the earth is covered by water, more than 50% of the world population has insufficient drinking water. According to the World Bank, $600 billion is invested in water delivery systems and the United Nations has announced a worldwide water shortage. Scientists have given warning of this and constructive steps are being taken, but current methods to achieve clean drinking water are expensive and wasteful.

Facing the increasing fierce water crisis, atmospheric water generators come into sight. Atmospheric water generators are devices that extract water from humid ambient air by using a condensing surface and a unique and proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles and bacteria to generate clean drinking water. Water vapor in the air is condensed by cooling the air below its dew point, exposing the air to desiccants, or pressurizing the air. Unlike a dehumidifier, an atmospheric water generator is designed to render the water potable.

Atmospheric water generators are useful where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, because there is almost always a small amount of water in the air that can be extracted. In addition to atmospheric water production, the Appliance can also be used as a conventional water purifier by connecting it to an external municipal (city) water source.

The Atmospheric Water Generator industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America, China and India. The manufacturers in U.S. have a related longer history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Aqua Sciences, EcoloBlue and Dew Point Manufacturing have relative higher level of product’s quality. China is the up-rising star which has been already the largest manufacturing field by virtue of its advantage of Mid-low end manufacturing industry. Chinese manufacturer Hendrx has become as a global leader in atmospheric water generator industry. In India, Island Sky and WaterMaker India lead the technology development.

Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market or have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Island Sky whose plants distributed in China, Mexico and India.

The Atmospheric Water Generator Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Production Volume Rate below 100 Liters per Day

Production Volume Rate between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day

Production Volume Rate Higher than 5000 Liters per Day

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government and Army

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Hendrx

AT Company

Shenzhen FND

Aqua Sciences

EcoloBlue

Island Sky

Drinkable Air

Dew Point Manufacturing

Sky H2O

WaterMaker India

Planets Water

Atlantis Solar

Watair

Saisons Technocom

Konia

Air2Water

GR8 Water

Ambient Water

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Atmospheric Water Generator Segment by Type

2.2.1 Production Volume Rate below 100 Liters per Day

2.2.2 Production Volume Rate between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day

2.2.3 Production Volume Rate Higher than 5000 Liters per Day

2.3 Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Atmospheric Water Generator by Players

3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Atmospheric Water Generator by Regions

4.1 Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size by Application

& more..

