Automotive Interior Materials Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Market for automotive interior materials to witness healthy growth year-on-year

The global automotive market has been experiencing boom since past couple of years. The rising automotive sector has paved ways for several accessories, interior and exterior materials used in automobiles. Persistence Market Research, through its weighted research on global automotive interior material, has highlighted various facts about the types of materials used in interiors of various types of automobiles along with key aspects which have influence over the growth of the global automotive interior material market. According to the research report, the global automotive interior material market is expected to witness robust growth throughout the period of assessment. The global market is projected to register a high CAGR of 5.6% during the 2017-2025 period. The global automotive interior material market is valued at about US$ 94 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to show a market evaluation of around US$ 145.3 Bn in 2025 thus registering a 1.54x increase in value over the 2017-2025 timeline.

Passenger cars segment reflects high potential with respect to use of automotive interior materials

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment witnessed high market share during 2012-2016 period. In 2017 this segment grew 1.2x in revenue share since 2012 and is still showing an upward trend. Anticipation is that the passenger cars segment will dominate the global automotive interior material market by vehicle type to reach an evaluation of about US$ 111.6 Bn in 2025 from US$ 71.5 Bn in 2017 reflecting a 1.5x increase in the value. The passenger cars segment is poised to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of assessment to attain this market estimation. This segment has witnessed dominance due to rising demand for interior material to achieve enhanced aesthetics in cars.

LCV and HCV segments to collectively lose 80 BPS

By vehicle type, the LCV and HCV segments are expected to show moderate growth rate during the assessment period of 2025. However, the LCV segment is anticipated to lose 70 BPS and HCV segment is estimated to lose 10 BPS between 2017 and 2025, collectively accounting for one fourth of the total market by 2025 end

HCV segment is estimated to grow 1.4x in terms of market size during the forecast period in North America; Passenger cars to dominate the APAC automotive interior materials market

North America region is anticipated to reflect a moderate growth rate. The passenger cars segment is the largest segment in this region. The HCV segment has shown significant growth in revenue to reach a value of US$ 800 Mn in 2025 from US$ 565 Mn in 2017. On the other hand, passenger cars segment by vehicle type is anticipated to lead the Asia Pacific automotive interior material market during the 2017-2025 period. In Asia Pacific (APAC) region, this segment has shown consistency in growth and by 2025, it is estimated that the passenger cars segment will reflect a market value equivalent to almost five times that of LCV and 19 times that of HCV segments. In APAC, the passenger cars segment is projected to show the highest growth rate to register a CAGR of 6.3% throughout the period of assessment and hold about 80% of the market value during the 2017-2025 period.