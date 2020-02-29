Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Consumption Market Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Trends and Demand Analysis 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2023

Energy storage capabilities are crucial for the integration of high levels variable renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, onto the power grid. This report shows that battery storage technologies for renewable energy are already cost-competitive for island and rural applications. Furthermore, the market for battery storage systems coupled with rooftop solar panels has started growing rapidly.

Instability of renewable energy sources like wind and solar energy, increasing awareness about environmental crisis, government support and carbon dioxide emission are main factor contributing to the growth of market. The Americas is the largest contributor to the battery energy storage market for renewables, which is closely followed by the APAC region. However, the Americas is expected to experience a decrease in the market share because of the growing installations of battery storage for renewables in the APAC and EMEA regions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Li-Ion

Lead-Acid

Sodium

Others

Segmentation by application:

Laptops

Smartphones

Notebooks

Tablets

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AES Energy Storage

A123 Systems

Axion Power

BYD

LG Chem

NGK Insulators

SAFT

Samsung SDI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Battery Energy Storage for Renewables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

