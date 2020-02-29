Biodegradable Plastics Market Surpass US$ 7.7 Billion By 2026 | CAGR at 13.5%

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Biodegradable Plastics Market” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Biodegradable plastics market size is anticipated to around USD 7.7 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 13.5% CAGR during the forecast time period. Expanding usage of biodegradable plastics, attributable to strict administrative laws for restricting the practice of regular plastics, combined with developing awareness among open towards harsh impacts of plastic waste is boosting the development of the market. The above components are expected to increase biodegradable plastics market growth over the conjecture time frame.

Biodegradable plastics will be plastics which break down in nature inside a sensible timeframe. Biodegradable plastics are comprised of sustainable raw materials. A significant number of these plastics require biodegradable added substances to upgrade biodegradation process and some may require an explicit domain to break down. Time taken by plastics to deteriorate relies on different factors, for example, crude material utilized and natural conditions, for example, dampness and temperature.

The starch based segment lead the worldwide biodegradable market. Starch based plastics are utilized in different applications, for example, packaging, buyer hardware, agribusiness, car and materials. PLA is likewise a standout amongst the most devoured biodegradable plastic sort. It is utilized in 3D printing, mulch film, and packaging.

Packaging is the main end utilization of biodegradable plastics. Restriction on plastics by European Commission is foreseen to drive the portion over the coming years. Novel uses of biodegradable plastics in the therapeutic area for medication exemplification and restorative medical procedures are by and large progressively drilled.

The global biodegradable plastics market is segmented into type, end-use, and region.On the basis of type, the global Biodegradable plastics market is segmented into Starch Based, PLA, PBS, PBAT, PHA, and others. On the basis of end-use, the global Biodegradable plastics market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, and others. On the basis of region the global Biodegradable plastics market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The agriculture area additionally holds a huge offer in the market. Utilization of biodegradable mulch film guarantees protection of water in the dirt, concealment of weed development, and favourable soil temperature upkeep so as to encourage quicker yield advancement. Increasing utilization of biodegradable plastics in shopper products is likewise apparent in created economies. Packaging is the main end-use sector for biodegradable plastics. It is utilized in both unbending and adaptable packaging. Substitution of customary plastics by these plastics in sustenance packaging, for example, boxes, wraps, mugs, plates is picking up force, which is supporting the development of the biodegradable plastics market.

Europe was the biggest territorial market for biodegradable plastics in 2018. High mindfulness among individuals towards plastic waste combined with European Union restriction on single-use plastics is assessed to move the provincial market over the estimate time frame. Then again, Asia Pacific is relied upon to develop as the quickest developing business sector in the worldwide field. Rising disposable income and enhancing way of life in creating nations, for example, China and India are foreseen to enlarge the market in the region. The Central and South America district additionally developing as promising goal in the market. Accessibility of shoddy crude materials is probably going to foreshadow well for the market in the district. The district is anticipated to enlist a CAGR of 12.9% amid the estimate time frame.

Significant players in the business incorporate Cargill Incorporated, Biome Technologies Plc, BASF SE, and NatureWorks LLC. Players rivalry in the market fluctuates from low to medium from region to region. Competition in Europe and North America is medium attributable to an expansive number of players. On the other side, aggressive competition in Asia Pacific is low because of less market players. Nonetheless, the interest for biodegradable plastic is ready to increment in both created and creating markets. Key market players are emptying robust assets into research and advancement to present novel biodegradable plastic items, which are solid and promptly degradable in the indigenous habitat. The key players catering to the global Biodegradable plasticsmarket areBiome Technologies Plc, Cargill Incorporated, NatureWorks LLC and BASF SE. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Biodegradable Plastics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Biodegradable Plastics Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Starch Based

1.2.2.4. PLA

1.2.2.5. PBS

1.2.2.6. PBAT

1.2.2.7. PHA

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Biodegradable Plastics Market By End use

1.2.3.1. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End use (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share By End use in 2017

1.2.3.3. Packaging

1.2.3.4. Agriculture

1.2.3.5. Consumer Goods

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Biodegradable Plastics Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Biodegradable Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Biodegradable Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Biodegradable Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Biodegradable Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Biodegradable Plastics Revenue By Type

4.2. Starch Based

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. PLA

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. PBS

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. PBAT

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. PHA

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY END USE

5.1. Global Biodegradable Plastics Revenue By End use

5.2. Packaging

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Agriculture

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Consumer Goods

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Biome Technologies Plc

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Cargill Incorporated

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. NatureWorks LLC

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. BASF SE.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Others

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

