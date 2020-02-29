CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future

The report “CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market” highlights key dynamics of Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 970 million by 2024, from US$ 730 million in 2019.

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The CNG Tank/Cylinder industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group and etc.

The CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

The data from the top players in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

