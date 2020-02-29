Computed Tomography Market 2018-2024 with Top Key Players (GE Healthcare, NeuroLogica Corporation, Phillips, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co.), Global Analysis and Competitive Strategies

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Computed Tomography” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global computed tomography (CT) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

People shifting from medical care towards image-guided meditations to drive the growth in Computed Tomography (CT) market

Some of the major factors that fuel the growth of this market are people shifting from medical care towards image-guided meditations. Also, growing spending capacity of people globally due to economic development and increasing knowledge about preventing frequent chronic diseases such as cancer through early diagnosis. Furthermore, increase in R&D activities, growth in product innovations, and raising consciousness about the non-invasive technologies are also driving the growth of Computed tomography (CT) market. Additionally, the importance of less invasive procedures for diagnosis and increase in the popularity of automated workflow in an emergency clinical setting further complements the market growth. However, lack of inadequate reimbursement policies restrains the growth of the computed tomography market.

North America region leads the growth in Computed tomography market over the next 6 years

North America region leads the growth in Computed tomography market followed by Europe. The factors responsible for the growth of this market in North America region is due to high adoption for new technologies and high disposable income of citizens, and growing adoption of computed tomography for providing better diagnostic solutions and to detect abnormalities and fractures in the body are the factors expected to drive the growth of this market. In Europe region increase in R&D activities and increase in production, innovations to boost the growth of Computed tomography (CT) market.

Toshiba Medical has launched Aquilion Lightning 80 CT System

April 2017, Toshiba Medical has launched its Aquilion Lightning 80 CT system that provided improved care and safe imaging with a compact and economical system. The 80-detector row system was designed for full-body imaging and routine volumetric scanning with the premium CT technology found on high-end systems. The company stated that the Aquilion Lightning 80 scanner was designed to be the wider, faster, and smaller solution for CT providers and the system delivered reconstruction speed up to 50 images per second at full resolution, and with 0.5-mm slices and a 78-cm bore that optimized workflow and patient comfort.

Median Technologies announced a collaboration agreement with Xingtai People’s Hospital

December 2017, the Median Technologies announced a collaboration agreement with Xingtai people’s Hospital, Xingtai City, China. Median’s MediScan® image analysis technology was used to conduct lung cancer screening programs organized under the guidance of Xingtai People’s Hospital in Xingtai City. Healthcare professionals at Xingtai People’s Hospital would use MediScan® for identification and monitoring of suspicious nodules found in pulmonary CT scans of asymptomatic patients.

The major key players in Computed Tomography Market are GE Healthcare, NeuroLogica Corporation, Phillips, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Toshiba Medical Systems, Fujifilm, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Samsung and Siemens.

