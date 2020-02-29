Consumer Health Market 2019 Philippines Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023
Philippines Consumer Health Market
Description
Consumer health maintained stable growth in 2018, despite the growing worries about the country’s economic and political conditions. This reflects the value that consumers put on consumer health products both for prevention and treatment, despite the increasing inflation rate affecting basic commodities. There continue to be huge opportunities for growth for preventive consumer health, as more and more consumers are becoming more self-educated and informed, and are inclining towards healthier li…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Remains A Priority Despite the Unstable Economic Conditions
Healthier Lifestyles and Dynamic Millennials Offset Higher Inflation
the Leading Players Drive Growth Through An Increasing Presence in Retail Channels
Internet Retailing Increases As More Players Aim To Become More Visible
Stable But Stagnant Growth Expected for Consumer Health
Market Indicators
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
Switches
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Sales of Spray Topical Analgesics/anaesthetic Increase Due To Convenience
Counterfeit Analgesics Is A Growing Issue in the Country
the Performance of Adult Naproxen Highlights the Importance of Product Positioning
Competitive Landscape
United Laboratories Dominates As It Appeals To the Daily Struggles of Filipinos
the Top Players in Paediatric Analgesics Appeal To Young Families
the Launch of Spray Format Topical Analgesics/anaesthetic
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Increasingly Active Lifestyles Slow Down the Growth of Sleep Aids
the Stigma Surrounding Sleep Aids Challenges the Growth of the Category
Internet Retailing Offers Consumers More Affordable and Convenient Options
Competitive Landscape
A Direct Selling Player Leads Sleep Aids, Thanks To Its Loyal Customers
Companies Are Expected To Launch Improved Formulations
the Need for Company Activities That Promote Awareness of Sleep Aids
Category Data
Table 18 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2013-2018
Table 19 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2014-2018
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2015-2018
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2018-2023
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
the Power of Social Media Boosts Online Sales
Nasal Sprays Offers Opportunities for Growth
A Lack of Products for Children – A Missed Opportunity for Growth
Competitive Landscape
Local Players Dominate Through Wide Brand Portfolios and Effective Brand Presence
Social Media Is Utilised by the Top Players for Their Marketing Strategies
the Launch of Nasal Sprays
Category Data
Table 24 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 25 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 26 Sales of Decongestants by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 27 Sales of Decongestants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2014-2018
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2015-2018
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
……..CONTINUED
