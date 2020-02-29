Copper Wire Bonding ICs Market is driven by Rising Gold Prices Day By Day

The copper wire bonding can be defined as the wire bonding process in semiconductor packaging using copper wire instead of traditional semiconductor packaging which employs aluminum or gold wires. The copper wire bonding ICs has successfully started to appear in low cost consumer grade ICs in the year of 2010, and gradually replacing the gold wire bonding ICs owing to comparative low cost optimization.

The global copper wire bonding ICs market has witnessed significant growth since last few years and is anticipated to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. The major factor driving the global copper wire bonding ICs market is rising gold prices day by day, increasing adoption of copper wire bonding in automotive, and consumer electronics industry. In addition, copper wire bonding ICs are employed to serve multiple applications in different industry verticals, which primarily includes healthcare, military and defense, consumer electronics, automotive, aviation and few other industries. This has resulted in increasing demand from manufacturers and thus in turn, is propelling the growth of global copper wire bonding ICs market during the forecast period. In addition, copper wire bonding ICs are used in harsh environment applications due to better electrical and thermal conductivity which leads in performance improvement. However, copper is weaker and less ductile than gold which generates durability consequences and that may hamper the global copper wire bonding ICs market.

Get PDF Brochure for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45990

The global copper wire bonding ICs market can be segmented into bonding type, by packaging technology, application, and region. Based on bonding type the global market can be segmented into ball-ball bonds, wedge-wedge bonds, and ball-wedge bonds. Among all the packaging technologies, the wedge-wedge bonds packaging is anticipated to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. This is due to lower cost utilized in wedge-wedge bond packaging process. Furthermore, by packaging technology, the global copper wire bonding ICs market can be bifurcated into small outline packaging, quad flat no-leads packaging, dual in-line packaging, grid array packaging, quad flat packaging, dual flat no leads packaging, and others. On the basis of application the global copper wire bonding ICs can be segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, military and defense, aviation, and others. Moreover, the global copper wire bonding ICs market can be segmented into major regions including North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global copper wire bonding ICs market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing automotive and consumer electronics industry in emerging economies which includes India, China, and other developing APAC countries.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45990

With growing competition in the market, both regional and international competitors are focusing on developing new products to maintain and strengthen their foothold in the global market. Major players are focusing on merger and acquisition activities and technological innovation to gain an edge over their competitors. New vendors in the market are facing significantly tough competition from established vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and other product related issues. Some of the prominent players operating in global Copper Wire Bonding ICs market includes Freescale Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Fairchild Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, KEMET, Quik-Pak, TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd., TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. and Fujitsu among others.