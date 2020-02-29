Current Trends in Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market with Future Scope Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Sulfur Fertilizers Market (by Type (Sulfate Fertilizer Markets, Elemental Sulfur Fertilizer Markets, Sulfates of Micronutrients and Others), Formulation (Liquid Formulation and Dry Formulation), Application Method (Band, Broadcast, Seed Row, Foliar and Others), Crop Type (Conventional Agriculture and Controlled Environment Agriculture)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sulfur Fertilizers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sulfur Fertilizers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sulfur Fertilizers growth factors.

The forecast Sulfur Fertilizers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Sulfur Fertilizers on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global sulfur fertilizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Sulfur fertilizer is an essential plant nutrient required by all crops for optimum production. Plants take up and use S in the sulfate (SO4-S) form, which like nitrate (NO3-N), is very mobile in the soil and is prone to leaching in wet soil conditions, particularly in sandy soils. Sulfur deficiencies are becoming increasingly common around the globe, due to its bleaching properties. Deficiencies can be easily corrected with fertilizers containing sulfate (S04). Generally, S is the third most limiting soil nutrient in cereal, oilseed, and forage crop production. Simply, it is the third most important soil nutrients after nitrogen (N), and phosphorus (P).

Sulfur fertilizer plays several important functions in the plant such as- it helps to the formation of chlorophyll that permits photosynthesis through which plants produce starch, sugars, oils, fats, vitamins, and other compounds, also it helps in synthesis in oil. Additionally, it is useful in the activation of enzymes, which aid in biochemical reactions in the plant. It increases crop yields and improves product quality, both of which determine the market price a farmer would get for his produce. It improves protein and oil percentage in seeds, cereal quality for milling and baking, marketability of dry coconut kernel (copra), quality of tobacco, nutritive value of forages, etc. Increase in the trend of organic food consumption, depressed commodity prices, regulated pricing policy, and lower farm income are the major restraints for this market.

On the basis of region, the Global sulfur fertilizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global sulfur fertilizer market. The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by growing application of sulfur fertilizer for better quality farm produce, growing awareness about benefits of sulfur fertilizer among farmers, and impetus by the several governments for the application of sulfur fertilizer with nitrogen and potassium.

Market Segmentation by Type, Formulation, Application Method and Crop Type

The report on global sulfur fertilizer market covers segments such as type, formulation, application method, and crop type. On the basis of the type the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into sulfate fertilizer markets, elemental sulfur fertilizer markets, sulfates of micronutrients and others. On the basis of formulation, the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into the liquid formulation and dry formulation. On the basis of application method the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into the band, broadcast, seed row, foliar and others. On the basis of crop type, the global sulfur fertilizer market is categorized into conventional agriculture and controlled environment agriculture.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sulfur fertilizer market such as Agrium, Yara, The Mosaic Company, Coromandel International, ICL, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Eurochem, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, and The Kugler Company.

