Global Dairy food Market to reach USD 968.9 Million by 2025. Global Dairy food Market valued approximately USD 484.7 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Dairy food market are Growing world population base, rise in per capita income, increase in consumer awareness level regarding nutritional values of dairy products and, change in consumer dietary patterns are the key drivers regulating the market growth. In addition, technological advancements and innovations for obtaining more milk from dairy animals.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lactase

Chymosin

Microbial rennet

lipase

By Application:

Milk

Cheese

Ice cream & desserts

Formula

Whey

yogurt

By Source:

Plant

Animal

Microorganism

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Key Manufacturers : BASF, solvay, ajinomoto, clariant, albion, galaxy surfactants, novotech nutraceuticals, schaumann, aliphos, provit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

