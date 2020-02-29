Demand for Cenospheres to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Cenospheres Market: Introduction

Cenospheres are inert, light weight and hollow spheres particularly made of alumina or silica and filled with inert gases or air. They are typically manufactured as a by-product of coal combustion in the thermal power plants. The appearance of cenospheres varies from almost white to grey and its density is approximately 0.4–0.8 g/cm3 hence, they have the property of incredible buoyancy. Properties, such as waterproof, lightweight, hardness, rigidness and insulation make it very attractive among all the end-use applications in the global market. The chief application of the cenosphere is as a filter in all the end-use industries in the universal market. Cenospheres are increasingly used as a filter in the construction industry, particularly in the production of cement to produce low-density concrete. Recently, several manufacturers have started filling cenospheres with polymers and metals to make lightweight composite materials with greater strength as compared to the foam materials. These composite materials are called as syntactic foams. Cenospheres filled with aluminium are finding various applications in the automotive industries. Likewise, silver-coated cenospheres are used in the fabrics, tiles and conductive coatings for electromagnetic shielding and antistatic coatings.

Cenospheres Market: Dynamics

The numerous advantages of cenospheres, as mentioned above, coupled with the capability for of a lightweight construction aggregate are considered to be the significant drivers of the global cenospheres market. Cenospheres find a wide range of applications in the construction, oil & gas and infrastructure industry and are used in commercial, industrial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. The growing construction industry output is expected to be one of the most significant factors for increased demand of cenospheres in the global market. Rapid urbanisation is leading to new construction activities, which is further expected to boost the demand of cenospheres in building and construction tasks. Moreover, growing urbanisation is expected to contribute to the growth of the global cenospheres market at a CAGR close to or below the global GDP growth over the forecast period. The market is becoming healthier for competitions, which is a positive factor influencing the cenospheres manufacturers. The growth of technology and automation in the manufacturing and supply of all automobiles has further increased its attractiveness among the consumers and all end-use industries. Prominent market players are trying to develop strong, long-lasting and lightweight cenospheres for all the vehicles in the automotive industry, which can be used efficiently and sustain load depending on the vehicle type. The advancement in the material science technologies in the manufacturing industries have enabled them to use new invented materials, such as alloys of steel and aluminium, which make the cenospheres of the vehicles stronger and durable under extreme load conditions.

Cenospheres Market: Segmentation

The cenospheres market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use.

By Product Type, the cenospheres market can be segmented as:

Grey Cenospheres

White Cenospheres

By End Use, the cenospheres market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coating

Others (Refractory, Bulk Fillers, Etc.)

Cenospheres Market: Regional Outlook

The main application of cenospheres as bulk fillers in all the end-user industries is expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall cenospheres market over the forecast period. Moreover, as cenospheres are small in size and have great compressive strength they are used as a structural lightweight filler, thus the cenospheres market is expected to see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. APAC countries are anticipated to assist significantly for the growth of the global cenospheres market over the forecast period. Evolving countries in the APAC region, especially China and India, are estimated to play an imperative role in the growth of the cenospheres market in the coming future. In countries, for instance India and China, the construction and automotive industry are considered to be in a dynamic state and are very attractive for the manufacturers and hence, there is immense growth potential for the global cenospheres market.

The market for the cenospheres is expected to grow as significant macro-economic factors such as the growth in industrialisation, urbanisation, growth of construction industry and automotive industry is on a linear side and thus will upsurge the growth of the global cenospheres market over the forecast period.

Cenospheres Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global cenospheres market, identified across the value chain are: