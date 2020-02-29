Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report” provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 650 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) is an acoustic and seismic sensing capability that uses simple fibre optic communications cables as the sensor. The system works by converting a single optical fibre into tens of thousands of individual highly-sensitive vibrational sensors. Using existing or new cables, it can provide low-cost and high-reliability surface crossing and tunnel construction detection, with power and communications services needed only every 80-100 km. The technology has been proven in worldwide security operations at over one hundred locations in a variety of industries including oil and gas pipelines, railways, and high-value facility perimeters. The system reliably detects a variety of border threats with very few nuisance alarms. It can work in concert with existing border surveillance technologies to provide security personnel a new value proposition for fighting trans-border crime.

Europe and US occupied the most of the market share no matter in the production or the consumption market. The market share of sales seized by them is 78.84%,But,China and Middle east should also be focused by the investors. Because the potential demand in these countries is huge.

The manufactuers in EU and US have advanced technology so they it is easy for them to Seize the market.They have higher price and their product is with high quality. The worl leading manufactures in these countries such as Qinetiq and Halliburton have business all over the world. But the decrease of downstream demand led to the decrease of the price, with the Industry shrinking of oil and gas.

The Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

DASI

DASP

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Utility

Military

Infrastructure

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Qinetiq

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Future Fibre

Northrop Grumman

OFS

Fotech

Silixa

Omnisens

Ziebel

CPC

Synet Optics

The data from the top players in the global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

