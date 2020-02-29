Egg White Protein Powder Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Egg White Protein Powder Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry.

Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.

Scope of the Report:

Egg white protein powder is still in its research phase and there are very few companies that offer this product. The egg white protein powder has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

The worldwide market for Egg White Protein Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.5% over the next five years, will reach 40 million US$ in 2023, from 9 million US$ in 2017, .

This report focuses on the Egg White Protein Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Merck & Co., Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

Aqua Lab Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Egg White Protein Powder Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Egg White Protein Powder by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Egg White Protein Powder by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Egg White Protein Powder by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Egg White Protein Powder by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Egg White Protein Powder by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Egg White Protein Powder Market Forecast (2018-2023)

