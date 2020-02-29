Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Detailed Analysis & Focusing on Key Leaders are Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, PENTAX Medical

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Endoscopy Ultrasound” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global endoscopy ultrasound market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1649

Growing usages of Endoscopy Ultrasound in Diagnosing cancers of the digestive tract to promote growth in Endoscopy Ultrasound Market

High accuracy in diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases have given rise to the adoption of endoscopy ultrasound techniques this, in turn, is driving the growth of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market. Increasing the prevalences of gastrointestinal cancers, including liver and pancreas, and other cancers and innovative and new product offering by the leading market players are the factors also driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the sector is expected to hamper the growth of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other healthcare agencies have set policies and regulations about the expertise of health care providers for performing endoscopy ultrasound procedures in any healthcare setting.

PENTAX Medical acquires a majority stake in PlasmaBiotics SAS, a technology innovator focused on the ultra-fast channel drying an active storage of endoscopes

In August 2018, Hygiene is a key strategic pillar for PENTAX Medical. The investment in PlasmaBiotics will strengthen PENTAX Medical’s hygiene portfolio and its continued focus on reducing cross-contamination risks to enhance patient safety in endoscopy.

PlasmaBiotics specializes in the drying and storage of endoscopes. Its core products are the PlasmaTYPHOON, an ultra-fast drying unit for endoscopes, and the plasma bag, a single-use device for active storage with plasma. The products deliver superior and efficient performance by significantly reducing endoscope reprocessing cycle times. The PlasmaBiotics products also integrate fairly easily into most current endoscope reprocessing protocols.

PENTAX Medical Launches the SCOPEPILOT True 3D Endoscope Navigation System in Canada

PENTAX Medical, an industry leader in endoscopy imaging devices, has introduced SCOPEPILOT to the Canadian market and is showcasing this new technology at the Canadian Digestive Disease Week (CDDW) annual meeting. The SCOPEPILOT Navigation Control Unit provides true, real-time 3D representation of an endoscope’s position when inside a patient’s bowel tract.

Feel Free to Get in Touch for Discounts and Customized Details @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1649

A true 3D image is generated by the endoscope’s integrated multi-dimensional sensors which are induced by a magnetic field generated outside of the patient. These sensors transmit to a control unit where data is processed and displayed in real-time during a procedure, enabling dynamic tracking and handling control of the endoscope. The SCOPEPILOT image responds coherently with the movement of the scope providing smooth and stable image quality.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market over the next 6 years

Among the geographies, North America holding a leading contributor in the endoscopy ultrasound market. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the availability of new and innovative product in the U.S. and growing the prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers. The rise in demand for new diagnostic tools for cancer and Adoption of adequate educational programs and Implementation of training regarding the endoscopy ultrasound procedures are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific countries. Moreover, emerging countries such as China and India have adopted endoscopy ultrasound techniques as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool in cancer. Going forward, the growing the occurrence of gastrointestinal cancers is anticipated to be the highest growth Endoscopy Ultrasound Market over the upcoming years in the Asia Pacific.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.