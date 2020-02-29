Enterprise WLAN Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Enterprise WLAN Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Wireless LAN (WLAN) technology, also referred to as Wi-Fi, has been fast evolving to adapt to the highly dynamic market for mobile communication. With rise in practices such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the workplace, it is becoming increasingly necessary for companies to provide a safe and secure Wi-Fi network. This has upped the demand for enterprise-grade WLAN security.

The primary task of an enterprise WLAN solution is to offer secure and solid wireless service to users. It is a known fact that WLANs provide lesser degree of security than their wired counterparts. This is because Wi-Fi use unlicensed bands that can be accessed by anyone, making them vulnerable to different interferences, which, in turn, can cause degradation in service. An enterprise WLAN solution helps to tackle the aforementioned problems with advanced functions and technologies.

Realizing the advantages, companies are deploying more and more WLANs every year to encourage their employees to use smartphones and pads for work as well.

An enterprise wireless network is typically comprised of the following basic components – access points (AP), AP controllers, and authentication servers. An additional component called WIPS sensor and server can also be included when required to prevent wireless intrusion.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8345

Key end users in the global market for WLAN can be categorized into IT and telecommunication, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), logistics, municipality and public infrastructure, education, healthcare, transport, retail, etc. At present, the segment of IT and telecommunication accounts for significant demand because of their ample use of software and hardware to transfer data in various ways.

The enterprise WLAN market holds out strong promise for players operating in it. Most of the big shots in the market are registering gangbuster profits year after year and seem primed to repeat the feat in the future as well.

With the advent of internet connectivity and growing user base for internet, enterprise wireless local area network (WLAN) market is expected to witness flourishing growth prospect during the forecast period.

Rising internet penetration and growing investment made towards telecommunication network broadens the market prospect for enterprise WLAN market. Consumers spend larger proportion of their income on mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and others. Though network facility has been greatly developed in the age of 3G, 4G network connection, Wi-Fi become a valid option for most of the organizations, The Wi-Fi is able to provide internet connection with higher speed, and also covers large area. With the help of Wi-Fi, internet facility can be provided in public areas such as restaurants, parks, metro stations and others and this factor drives the enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period.

There are several disadvantages involved to the enterprise WLAN market. The installation of such system is very expensive and this require skilled personnel for the regular maintenance. Huge expense and frequent change in technology in this sector is a restraining factor for the enterprise WLAN market over the forecast period and this is a hindrance for the market as well.

On the basis of hardware, enterprise WLAN market is segmented into AP antennas, wireless access points, wireless LAN controller, wireless location appliance and multigigabit switching. Wireless LAN controller held the largest market share and this segment is expected to remain its market dominance during the forecast period. This segment is expected to attain considerable market share owing to large number of network operating centres and the segment is able to handle wireless access points. Large number of smartphone users and higher intensity of data usage among varied verticals such as hospitals, restaurants, homes and others facilitate the demand for enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period.

In terms of verticals, enterprise WLAN market is classified into IT and telecommunication, logistics, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), municipality and public infrastructure, healthcare, education, retail, transport and other. IT and telecommunication held the largest market share in enterprise WLAN market. This segment utilizes lots of software and hardware to operationalise the transfer of data among varied number of ways. This segments large volume of data and installation of enterprise WLAN facilitates the transfer of data in this scenario. This kind of enterprise Wi-Fi actually broadens the scope of data transfer and enhances transmission thus projecting high growth trajectory for the market of enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8345

According to regions, global enterprise WLAN market is classified into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the main hub information technology and telecommunication centre. Cloud based services is the most attractive investment destination in this region thus fostering the growth prospect of enterprise WLAN market over the forecast period. This region consists of large number of working population in comparison to other regions where number of dependent people are quite high. With the concentration of large number of emerging economies such as China, India and South Korea where there is substantial amount of growth opportunities, it is estimated that global enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also promising market for enterprise WLAN. These regions have flourishing banking, healthcare and telecommunication sectors and with the rising investment opportunities these region witness stable growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the key market players include Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Aerohive Networks, Allied Telesis, ZTE Corporation, Extreme Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Wi-Fi Spark, Boingo Wireless, Avaya Corporation, Dell, Alcatel Lucent Enterprises, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8345/enterprise-wlan-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]