Femtocells Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global femtocells market. As per the report, the global femtocells market is predicted to progress from US$420 mn in 2012 to US$4.7 bn by 2019. The report, titled ‘Femtocells Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019,’ states that the global femtocells market is predicted to expand at a 37.10% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, propelled by factors such as the rising demand for femtocells among mobile operators and the saturating telecommunication market in developed nations.

Femtocells are used to improve mobile network coverage. Femtocells are plug and play devices, which use a broadband connection to connect to the mobile phone operators. Lately, femtocells have gained tremendous attention from mobile subscribers due to their capacity to improve the transmission of data and voice. Femtocell devices are primarily used as standalone devices or are integrated with other networks such as Wi-Fi or macro cell. Due to high operational performance, the integrated use of these devices is expected to increase in the years to come. Femtocells are available in the global market for various networks including 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE). With the introduction of 4G and the impending large-scale release of 5G in the near future, leading players in the global femtocells market are focusing on developing femtocells for 4G and 5G.

Some of the factors expected to propel the global femtocells market in the years to come are the poor network in urban areas due to signal attenuation in buildings and the growing focus of network operators on filling network gaps. However, the growing demand for 4G (LTE) femtocells is predicted to contribute towards the growth of the global femtocells market in the years to come.

The global femtocells market is segmented on the basis of application, geography, form factor, and technology. Based on geography, the global femtocells market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2012, in terms of revenue, North America dominated the global femtocells market, followed by Europe. Some of the leading players in the global femtocells market are Airvana LLC, Cisco Systems, Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Siemens Networks, Texas Instruments, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, ip.access Ltd., and Netgear, Inc.

The availability of substitute products in the form of picocells and Wi-Fi is expected to restrict the growth of the global femtocells market in the next few years. Picocells and Wi-Fi are superior to femtocells and thus are predicted to increase the competition level for femtocells. Going forward, the increasing adoption of femtocells, especially in the enterprise segment, is expected to propel the global femtocells market. Based on form factor, the global femtocells market is classified into integrated and standalone segments.